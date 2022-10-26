Whele LLC via the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Heating pads are being recalled over concerns that they could lead to users being burned or shocked.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website, the recall applies to 544,212 Mighty Bliss electric heating pads that were manufactured between Jan. 8, 2021, and Jan. 3, 2022, and distributed between July 29, 2021, and July 21, 2022.

Credit: Whele LLC via the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The model numbers and descriptions below were impacted:

MB-001 (NA-H1121B): Large (12” x 24”) Blue Electric Heating Pad

MB-002 (NA-H21C): Extra-Large (20” x 24”) Blue Electric Heating Pad

PE-MtyBls-HeatPad-12×24-Gry-V2(NA-H1121B): Large (12” x 24”) Grey Electric Heating Pad

The pads were sold on Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

This photo highlights the location of the lot number on the recalled heating pads. (FDA)

The recall announcement states that there have been 286 complaints between July 2021 to September 2022 about the product overheating, sparking, burning or presenting other electrical problems, and 31 of them included injuries such as mild shocks, burns and rashes or irritation.

People who have the product are encouraged to:

Immediately stop using it. Unplug it. Safely cut the cord off of the blanket. Take a picture of the blanket with the cord cut off. Upload it to Mighty Bliss’s website.

Click here to see the lot numbers included in the recall.