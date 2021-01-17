Three family members relocated following kitchen fire early Sunday morning in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three family members are relocated following a kitchen fire early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m., Hamden Fire Department were dispatched to a kitchen fire at 101 Kaye Vue Drive.

Upon arrival, firefighters located smoke coming out of a doorway. The crew advanced a hose line and was able to extinguish the stovetop fire.

Fire officials report that damage was contained to the kitchen area with smoke damage throughout the unit of a four-story apartment building. Fire crews checked for extension and ventilated the unit.

Authorities report that the fire started in a cooking pot with oil in it. The resident stepped out of the kitchen while the oil boiled over the pot igniting the fire. The smoke detector activated alerting family members.

The mother attempted to apply water to the fire, which led to further fire spread.

Fire officials report that three family members were relocated with assistance from the Red Cross. Two firefighters received minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

New Haven, North Haven, and Cheshire Fire Departments provided station coverage for Hamden.

Hamden Fire Department advises residents to stay in the kitchen while frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food.

“If you leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove. If you have a small (grease) cooking fire and decide to fight the fire on the stovetop, smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled,” said Chief Gary Merwede.

Authorities report if you cannot safety extinguish the fire call 911 and exit the home immediately.