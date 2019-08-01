Three men facing multiple charges after violent home invasion in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people are facing charges after police say they broke into a home in Hartford and assaulted a person who lived there.

Police say 18-year-old Sean Mattis, 19-year-old Tyshawn Eaddy, and 36-year-old Richard McCarthy broke into the home on Nelton Way and assaulted a person with a firearm in front of two children.

(Richard McCarthy – Photo cred: Hartford Police Department)

(Sean Mattis – Photo cred: Hartford Police Department)

(Tyshawn Eaddy – Photo cred: Hartford Police Department)

According to Hartford officers, they rummaged through the apartment before leaving in a car. All three suspects were arrested, after a short chase by police.

