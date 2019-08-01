Three men facing multiple charges after violent home invasion in Hartford

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people are facing charges after police say they broke into a home in Hartford and assaulted a person who lived there.

Police say 18-year-old Sean Mattis, 19-year-old Tyshawn Eaddy, and 36-year-old Richard McCarthy broke into the home on Nelton Way and assaulted a person with a firearm in front of two children.

  • (Richard McCarthy – Photo cred: Hartford Police Department)
  • (Sean Mattis – Photo cred: Hartford Police Department)
  • (Tyshawn Eaddy – Photo cred: Hartford Police Department)

According to Hartford officers, they rummaged through the apartment before leaving in a car. All three suspects were arrested, after a short chase by police.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss