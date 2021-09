Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is one of 25 states touched by a salmonella outbreak.

As of Sept. 15, the CDC says more than 100 people have gotten sick — three here in Connecticut.

Right now they don’t know the origin of the outbreak, but they’re looking into a possible connection to a restaurant.

The CDC encourages people who have salmonella symptoms to call their doctor and report it to the health department.