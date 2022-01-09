Three people injured in a fire at a Waterbury apartment building

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Sunday morning fire at an apartment building in Waterbury has injured three residents and left others at least temporarily displaced.

A Waterbury Fire Chief tells News 8 that the fire at the East Gate Apartments at 2171 East Main Street was called in around 5 a.m. He says the fire was on the second floor of one building that has 3 and 4 stories. Residents were evacuated to another building at the complex to be kept out of the cold weather.

The three residents who were taken to a hospital were suffering from smoke inhalation. Their conditions are not known.

The cause is unknown at this time.