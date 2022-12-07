OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Old Saybrook are searching for three people accused of robbing a Walmart Wednesday morning.



According to authorities, one man and two women stole more than $2,000 worth of legos. As they were leaving the store – a loss prevention specialist tried to stop them but one suspect threatened to shoot him.



Police have identified that suspect as 36-year-old Glenn London – who is also the primary suspect in two other lego larcenies from the Old Saybrook Walmart in October and November.



Anyone who knows where he is – or can identify the other suspects – is asked to call the police at 860) 395-3142.