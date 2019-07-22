Three transported to hospital after Route 2 accident

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 2 Eastbound in the area of Exit 10 on Saturday afternoon just before 3:30 p.m.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that a car was parked on the right shoulder and appeared to be very close to the white fog line. Another vehicle, a truck, was traveling in the right lane and sideswiped the stopped car. The stopped car moved after being struck and hit two of its occupants that were standing outside.

Both the pedestrians outside the stopped car and the passenger still inside were transported to the Hartford Hospital for injuries, according to police.

The passenger was identified as Sofia Cruz-Sanchez de Pena, 65, of West Haven. The two pedestrians outside the car were identified as Klever Pena, 41, of West Haven and Emilio Pena, 70, of West Haven. Klever was suspected of having serious injury but there have been no new updates on the status of those transported to the hospital.

The operator of the truck, identified as 37-year-old Sergei Barybin of West Haven, was offered medical attention but stated he was not injured and refused to be transported.

Both the truck and the car were towed from the scene. The accident is still under investigation, and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact State Police Troop H in Hartford, at (860) 534-1000.

