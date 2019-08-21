Tip Top Poultry, Inc. recalls fully cooked poultry products due to possible contamination

Breaking News
ROCKMART, GA. (WWLP) – Tip Top Poultry, Inc. is recalling over 130,000 pounds of fully cooked poultry products.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The frozen, diced, and mechanically separated ready to eat chicken was produced on Jan. 21, 2019.

The recall states the product was shipped to hotels, restaurants, and institutions nationwide. 

The consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and their newborns.

Recall Product List:

