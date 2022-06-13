UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Toby Keith’s July 30 concert at Mohegan Sun has been canceled after he announced he is battling stomach cancer.

Keith revealed on Sunday that he was recently diagnosed with stomach cancer.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” Keith, 60, wrote on Twitter. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family, but I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

It is unclear how long the tour will be canceled.

Mohegan Sun said ticket holders will be emailed with more information.