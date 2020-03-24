Today is ‘Great American Takeout Day’!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Restaurants nationwide are urging customers to take advantage of ‘Great American Takeout Day’! Especially during the coronavirus crisis when restaurants have been ordered by state governors to become take-out only to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

National Takeout Day, is also known as the ‘Great American Takeout Day’.

Restaurants have gone to social media in an attempt to encourage more dine-out customers.

“We’ve all been very busy with all of the customers coming out and taking advantage of the fact that we do takeout. A lot of people have put their servers to work so that they could have a job, and that’s what we did here at The Elbow Room,” said Rodney Strange, kitchen manager of The Elbow Room.

Some restaurants offering only takeout and delivery are struggling to survive as well due to significantly reduced sales, so take full advantage of ‘National Takeout Day’!