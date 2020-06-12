Today marks 4 years since Pulse nightclub mass shooting, Orlando community plans virtual tribute and ceremony to those lost

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTNH) — Today, the nation remembers one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

June 12, 2020 marks the fourth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida. On this day in 2016, Omar Mateen opened fire inside of the LGBT nightclub and killed 49 people and injured more than 50 others.

Police shot and killed Mateen during the events of that night.

In honor of the shooting victims, all flags will fly at half staff in Florida all day today. The Orlando community also plans to hold a virtual tribute and a remembrance ceremony.