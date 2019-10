WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday marks 40 years since a tornado ripped through Windsor Locks.

On October 3rd, 1979, one of the worst tornadoes came through the state. It was rated as an F-4 with winds over 200 miles per hour.

The damage from the storm costing around $200 million.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.