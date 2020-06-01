Tom Brady delivers commencement speech for the Forman School in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Like many schools around Connecticut and the country, the Forman School held its commencement ceremony virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike most schools, however, the Litchfield school had a special guest commencement speaker Saturday – former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

“I know it’s obviously a little bit of a different time for all of us,” Brady told the class of 2020. “You have a virtual ceremony happening. It’s been a lot of virtual schooling the past few months. We’ve all had our difficult times overcoming different adversities and challenges that we’re facing, and this one is no different.”

Forman is a private school that specializes in preparing students who “learn differently” – with learning differences like dyslexia and ADHD – and helping to prepare them for college. Helping children with intellectual differences is an important cause for Brady, as he was the honorary co-chair of the Best Buddies Foundation before stepping down last December.

Brady took the Forman students through the things he’s learned over the course of his NFL career, and the importance of hard work in achieving success.

“I wish you all the best of luck in your journey. I want you guys to achieve all that you set out to. It’s gonna take a lot of work. There’s going to be a lot of obstacles. There’s going to be a lot of challenges. But you guys are gonna be the ones responsible for what you achieve,” Brady said as he concluded his speech and congratulated the students, faculty and staff of Forman.

Watch: Tom Brady addressed Forman School Class of 2020