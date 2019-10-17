Top expert warns Congress young people don’t stand a chance against e-cigarettes

(ABC News/Good Morning America) – Explosive new revelations in the growing vaping epidemic.

Tobacco prevention expert Dr. Susanne Tanski with a shocking testimony before Congress.

She testified, “In speaking with my patients they admit they are indeed vaping throughout the night something I’ve not seen with adolescent cigarette users.”

Tanski testifying that a number of teenage patients admit they can’t go more than a few hours without vaping.

She blames their addiction on high levels of nicotine in vape pens and e-cigarette products

She says, “Our adolescents simply don’t stand a chance.

This – as public health officials report there are nearly thirteen hundred probable or confirmed injuries related to vaping in 49 states and at least thirty one vaping related deaths in 22 states.

Health officials have still not identified any particular product or device as the source of the health crisis.

The family of 18 year old Daniel Wakefield believes their son was a victim of e-cigarrette addiction.

His mother, Lisa Marie Vail, filing a lawsuit against JUUL after she says her son’s death last year was caused by injuries from overusing JUUL products.

A medical examiner attributed Wakefield’s death to natural causes.

“His mother feels like she’s going to live a lifetime of sadness,” says Angela Nehmens, Vail’s attorney.

According to Nehmen, Wakefield had asthma but was overall a healthy teen who raced bikes and skateboarded. She says his mother wants JUUL to be held accountable- claiming JUUL was the only product he used.

Nehmens says, “JUUL has effectively addicted a new generation of people.”