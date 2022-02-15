TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A young boy in Torrington got the surprise of his life for his 5th birthday.

Mason Gerlad, who turned 5 over the weekend was surprised when a caravan of trucks pulled up to his home. He is in dire need of a heart transplant, so the entire community in Torrington came together to celebrate his special day.

“He’s a little heart warrior. We’re so excited to do this for him, but you know what, this is what we do here in Torrington. Community comes first and this is why we wanted to be here for this little guy, so we’re just so excited and everybody is excited to be a part of this parade today,” said Karen Thomas, Executive Director of Friendly Hands Food Bank.

Over 150 trucks took part in the parade. Some came from as far as New York and Pennsylvania for the surprise.

Mason is set to get a transplant at the end of the month.