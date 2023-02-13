LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a Torrington man who is accused of driving over 100 miles per hour while under the influence.

Police said on Sunday just before 3 a.m., troopers were working on the right shoulder of Route 8 in Litchfield when they notice a car driving at a high rate of speed in the right lane.

According to state police, the driver remained in the right lane while passing two stationary state police cruisers, in violation of the state’s “Move Over” law. The driver was clocked as driving over 100 milers per hour.

The driver, later identified as 25-year-old Jose Torres-Jimenez of Torrington, was stopped by the troopers. The trooper observed that Torres-Jimenez was showing signs of possible impairment. Torres-Jimenez participated in a field sobriety test, which were not performed to standard, according to state police.

Torres-Jimenez was charged with operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol, reckless driving, passing on the right, failure to move over or reduce speed for emergency vehicles.

He was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court next week.