TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Torrington Middle School will begin the enforcement of a new “cell phone lock-up” program for students on Monday morning.

Students will have to place their cellphones inside of a device called a “Yondr pouch” upon entering the school, according to school officials. The pouches magnetically lock up cellphones and students will only be able to unlock their individual pouch at the end of the school day.

The Torrington Board of Education voted in March to enforce the “cellphone lock-up program.” Students began a petition against the new program citing concerns that they will be unable to reach out to their loved ones during an emergency, medical or mental health crisis. Students are also arguing that they use their cell phones to help them learn.

The Board of Education stated that they are moving in this direction because cell phone usage has gotten out of hand during the school day.