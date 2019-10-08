Torrington police searching for 2 accused of holding man at gunpoint, stealing his car

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Torrington police are looking for two men accused of stealing another man’s car Monday night.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. near the Teachers Federal Credit Union on East Main Street.

The victim told police two men approached him from the parking lot while he was at the ATM.

Reports state one of the men was holding what appeared to be a black gun. However, the man did not raise it toward the victim or overtly threaten him.

Officers said the man with the gun then entered the driver seat and the second man got into the passenger seat. Reports did not state if the man was inside or outside of his vehicle at the time.

Officers said the pair then drove out of the parking lot and went west on East Main Street.

Police did not give a description of the car. The men are believed to be in their 20s or 30s.

Those with information are asked to call police.