Torrington police restore phone service after outage

TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Torrington police say their phone lines are now restored after an outage that affected their routine phone system.

Police say they don’t know what caused the problem Tuesday morning, which prevented officers from making or receiving routine calls.

The city said the 911 system was operational, but officials are asking residents to use it only in the case of an emergency, because they don’t want to tie up those lines with routine business.

