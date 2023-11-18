HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A tow truck driver narrowly avoided getting hit by a car on Rt 15 Northbound in Hamden, said state police.

On Nov. 17 at approximately 7:46 p.m., state police’s Troop I responded to reports of a three-vehicle incident on Rt. 15 Northbound south of exit 60 in Hamden.

According to police, vehicle number one was parked on the right shoulder of Rt. 15 flashing its emergency lights when vehicle number two, a tow truck driver, stopped to offer his services.

The victim, tow truck driver Robert Douglas, 23, of Ansonia, was in the process of towing the parked car when a third vehicle veered off into the right lane and collided with his truck.

The collision caused the tow truck to be pushed onto the flatbed of vehicle number one before coming to a final rest.

Police say the third vehicle was trying to avoid slow traffic when it collided with the truck.

Douglas then fell 25 feet off the edge of the highway’s overpass into a grassy area, shared police. He sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle, Kesnel Menard, 33, of New York, was issued an infraction for failure to maintain proper lane change.