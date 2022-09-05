DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A long-running event– with decades of tradition– is making its first appearance in Danbury. The San Gennaro Festival will take over part of the downtown streets this week.

Starting Wednesday a carnival-like atmosphere will be open to the community. One of the organizers of the event A.J. Galante says there will be plenty of food, entertainment, rides and games as well as a beer and wine garden.

The event will also have laser light shows and a meatball and cannoli eating contest planned for the weekend. It’s an event they had hoped to start a few years ago– until COVID hit.

The event runs from September 7th thru the 11th. Parking is available around the downtown area– plus there will be shuttles running from western ct state’s midtown campus,” said A.J. Galante, Organizer of the San Gennaro Festival.