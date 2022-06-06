OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – Town Beach in Old Saybrook is one of two beaches owned by the town. Old Saybrook, like other cities, towns, and even the state, is having a bit of a challenge hiring new lifeguards to fill the lifeguard chairs.

Old Saybrook has about 15 lifeguards now, but ideally, they would have 16 to 20. The state, however, has about 60 lifeguards but needs 100 to be fully staffed.

Rocky Neck and Hammonasset are both fully staffed right now, but the six other state-owned beaches, two along the shoreline and four inland, still need lifeguards in order to staff them, otherwise, it will be swim at your own risk.

To help with recruitment, the state has raised the starting pay for lifeguards from $16 to $19 an hour.

“We guarantee 40 hours a week. We work one shift only, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You work outside at some of the most beautiful beaches in the State of Connecticut,” said Sarah Battistini, water safety coordinator.

“I’ve had a few towns call me and see if we had any extra lifeguards. I know everyone’s hurting right now,” said Ray Allen, director of Old Saybrook Parks and Recreation.

The push is really on now to fille these lifeguard chairs because the better staffing they have now, the better off they’ll be in years to come. A lot of the lifeguards return year after year.