Towns reporting trees, wires down as strong storm moves through the state

(WTNH) – Towns across the state are beginning to report damage from heavy rain and strong wind moving through the state on Tuesday.

East Lyme Public Safety announced that the Department of Transportation (DOT) is on Boston Post Road for trees across the roadway.

In Colchester, the Colchester Hayward Volunteer Fire Company reported that Westchester Road (Route 149) is closed between Cemetery Road and Westchester Market due to a tree and wires down.

As of 1:45 p.m., Eversource reported that 1,944 customers are without power with Wilton having 217 without power. United Illuminating is reporting 44 outages.