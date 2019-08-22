Toyota recalls RAV4 SUVs for faulty backup camera

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CNN) — Toyota is recalling one of its popular sport-utility vehicles due to a safety concern.
The carmaker says certain RAV4 and RAV4 hybrids have backup cameras that can malfunction.
RELATED: Brewery recalls beer that ‘may be explosive’
They don’t always engage when the cars are in reverse, which can lead to a crash hazard if drivers aren’t checking their surroundings.
Toyota is notifying affected owners.
The company will replace the faulty cameras at no charge.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.