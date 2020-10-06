Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta rapidly intensifies, could become major storm in the Gulf

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Hurricane Delta strengthened to a Category 2 storm with 100 mph winds as it crawled toward the Yucatán Peninsula early Tuesday morning.

The storm is forecast to reach Category 4 intensity before it reaches the Gulf of Mexico later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 5 a.m. ET Tuesday, Delta was about 125 miles south of Grand Cayman, and had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 25 miles from the storm’s center, and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 90 miles. The storm was moving west-northwest at 15 mph.

The latest forecast track shows Delta passing southwest of the Cayman Islands on Tuesday morning before hitting the northeastern Yucatán Peninsula early Wednesday. It could reach the central Gulf of Mexico by Thursday as a Category 4 storm.

The hurricane center said in its latest advisory that “extremely dangerous” hurricane conditions are expected in the northeastern Yucatán Peninsula Wednesday morning.

Forecasters predict a storm surge of up to 9 feet above normal tide levels along the coast, and between 4 and 6 inches of rain with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 10 inches.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Tulum to Dzilam Mexico

Cozumel

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Cayman Islands including Little Cayman and Cayman Brac

Cuba province of Pinar del Rio

Isle of Youth

Punta Herrero to Tulum

Dzilam to Progresso

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Cuba province of La Habana

Post-Tropical Cyclone Gamma

Gamma weakened to a tropical depression Monday and was declared a post-tropical cyclone by Monday night.

At least 6 people died and thousands were evacuated as the storm lashed the Yucatán Peninsula over the weekend.

At 10 p.m. ET Monday, the storm was centered along the northern coast of the peninsula, about 85 miles east-northeast of Progreso, Mexico and 125 miles northwest of Cozumel, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

The storm is expected to dissipate by Wednesday. The hurricane center said periods of heavy rainfall are possible Tuesday night.

