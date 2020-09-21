Tracking the Tropics: Storm surge warning issued for Texas, Louisiana coasts ahead of Beta

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—As Tropical Storm Beta closes in on Texas, forecasters are monitoring three other systems in the Atlantic Basin Monday morning.

Beta is churning in the northwestern Gulf Coast toward Texas and is “expected to produce tropical conditions over portions of the Texas coast” later Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane Teddy downgraded from a Category 3 to a Category 2 storm over the weekend, and is now heading north toward Nova Scotia.

Here’s the latest on what we’re tracking in the tropics:

Tropical Storm Beta

Forecasters have issued storm surge and tropical storm warnings ahead of Beta as it moves toward the Texas coast on Monday.

At 8 a.m. ET, Beta had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, and was moving west at 6 mph. It was about 120 miles south-southwest of Galveston, Texas with tropical-force winds extending 175 miles from its center.

The storm is expected to move toward the central Texas coast on Monday, and weaken as it moves inland. It will stay close to the southeastern Texas coast on Tuesday.

Beta could dump 5 to 10 inches of rain on middle Texas and southeast Louisiana, with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 15 inches.

“The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” the NHC said.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Port Aransas, Texas to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, Louisiana, including Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, Matagorda Bay, Galveston Bay, Sabine Lake, and Lake Calcasieu

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Port Aransas Texas to Morgan City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Baffin Bay to Port Aransas Texas

Hurricane Teddy

Dangerous, life-threatening rip currents are expected along western Atlantic beaches for the next few days as Hurricane Teddy moves toward Nova Scotia.

Teddy, once a Category 4 hurricane with 140 mph winds, was downgraded to a Category 2 storm on Sunday.

At 8 a.m. ET Monday, it had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph and was about 160 miles southeast of Bermuda, moving north-northeast at 9 mph.

The NHC said hurricane-force winds from Beta extend outward up to 70 miles from its center, and tropical-storm winds extend outward up to 230 miles.

Teddy is expected to move northeast of Bermuda on Monday and near Nova Scotia late Tuesday or early Wednesday. The storm is forecast to remain a powerful hurricane Tuesday, then become a post-tropical cyclone once it reaches Nova Scotia.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Bermuda

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Lower East Pubnico to Main-a-Dieu Nova Scotia

Wilfred

The NHC issued its last advisory for Wilfred, which degenerated into a trough of low pressure Monday.

At 5 a.m. ET Monday, remnants of Wilfred had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, and were about 925 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, moving west at 17 mph.

No watches or warnings are in effect.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Paulette

Forecasters are also monitoring Post-Tropical Cyclone Paulette, which is producing a small area of showers and thunderstorms in the Atlantic Monday morning.

The system, which is “meandering over magically warm waters” is forecast to head east on Monday, and could become a tropical or subtropical cyclone Monday or Tuesday.

The storm has a 60% chance of development in the next 48 hours.

