Tractor trailer rollover causes delays on Interstate 91 Southbound in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - Interstate 91 Southbound in Wethersfield between Exits 26 and 25S has been closed due to a rollover motor vehicle accident on Tuesday night.

Police say that traffic is being diverted off of Exit 26 Southbound.

The accident was a rollover incident that leaked out fuel. No other information has been released at this time.

Police say delays are expected. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.