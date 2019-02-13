Tractor trailer rollover causes delays on Interstate 91 Southbound in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - Interstate 91 Southbound in Wethersfield between Exits 26 and 25S has been closed due to a rollover motor vehicle accident on Tuesday night.
According to police, a tractor trailer accident has closed I-91 Southbound in Wethersfield between Exits 26 and 25S.
Police say that traffic is being diverted off of Exit 26 Southbound.
The accident was a rollover incident that leaked out fuel. No other information has been released at this time.
Police say delays are expected. No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story.
