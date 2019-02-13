News

Tractor trailer rollover causes delays on Interstate 91 Southbound in Wethersfield

Posted: Feb 12, 2019 08:05 PM EST

Updated: Feb 12, 2019 11:29 PM EST

Tractor trailer rollover causes delays on Interstate 91 Southbound in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - Interstate 91 Southbound in Wethersfield between Exits 26 and 25S has been closed due to a rollover motor vehicle accident on Tuesday night. 

According to police, a tractor trailer accident has closed I-91 Southbound in Wethersfield between Exits 26 and 25S. 

Police say that traffic is being diverted off of Exit 26 Southbound. 

The accident was a rollover incident that leaked out fuel. No other information has been released at this time.

Police say delays are expected. No injuries have been reported. 

This is a developing story. 

