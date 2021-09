HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Part of Interstate-91 northbound is closed between Exits 27 and 28 due to a tractor-trailer, car crash Sunday morning.

The Department of Transportation reported the crash at 4:08 a.m. It is unknown how long the highway will be closed.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as more information becomes available.