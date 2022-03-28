NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Lanes have re-opened on 1-91 Northbound between Exits 10 and 9 in North Haven after a tractor trailer crashed down an embankment early Monday morning.

Police responded to the report of a tractor trailer crash at 5 a.m. and upon arrival at the scene discovered the tucks fuel tanks had been breached. The Department of Energy and Protection (DEEP) is on scene to assist with the accident, according to police.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Motorists are being asked to find alternate routes of travel due to heavy traffic and delays.

No other information has been released at this time.

