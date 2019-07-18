Tractor trailer crashes tree into Meriden home

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials report a tractor trailer crashed into a tree near a home in Meriden early Thursday morning.

Police say the incident occurred at 484 Preston Avenue in Meriden and that the call came in around 4:14 a.m.

The truck struck three cars prior to doing damage unto the home when traveling southbound on Preston Avenue.

News 8 has confirmation that the tractor trailer carrying mail hit a tree and pushed it into the wall of the unoccupied bedroom. Fire officials say the truck itself did not crash into the home.

The family says they thought the loud noise was thunder, not a tractor trailer crashing into the bedroom. The family will be displaced from the residence until the damage is repaired. The driver of the truck is expected to be okay.

Officials say the road is estimated to be closed for three hours. No injuries have been reported.

This is breaking news. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.

