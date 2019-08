NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– Interstate 395 southbound is closed in Norwich on Monday because of a tractor-trailer truck fire.

It happened shortly after noon but Connecticut State Police expect the southbound side of the road to be closed at least through rush hour.

Troopers say at least one person suffered a serious injury in that accident.

Drivers are asked to find another route at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.