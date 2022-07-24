SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A 53-foot trailer served as a ferocious bonfire along Rt. 8 Sunday morning as three different fire departments worked to contain the blaze.

Shelton, Nichols and Trumbull Fire Departments responded to Rt. 8 South near Exit 11 to a tractor-trailer fire. The trailer, which was hauling food produce, emitted “a large volume of fire” from the back portion of the vehicle, according to the Shelton Fire Department.





Photos from Shelton Fire Department / Facebook

Arriving fire units began fire suppression as the the southbound portion of Rt. 8 had to be shut down. After several hours the majority of the fire had be extinguished. The highway was reopened around noon.

No injuries were reported.