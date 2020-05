Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 95 Northbound in Milford had two lanes closed due to a motor vehicle crash early Monday morning.

DOT officials say the right and left lanes of I-95 Northbound between Exits 33 and 34 in Milford were closed due to an accident involving a tractor-trailer and a car.

No word on injuries or the cause of the incident.

The accident has been cleared.