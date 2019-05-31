Heavy traffic delays after car rollover on Interstate 91 southbound in Cromwell: Police

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) - Update: Officials say the accident has been cleared.

Original: Connecticut State Police are on scene of a vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 91 southbound in Cromwell.

According to police, a car rollover accident has closed two lanes on I-91 southbound near Exit 22 in Cromwell.

Police say to expect heavy delays for the morning commute in the area. DOT adds that traffic is being backed up to Rocky Hill.

No serious injuries were reported from the accident.

