Traffic

Heavy traffic delays after car rollover on Interstate 91 southbound in Cromwell: Police

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 06:32 AM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 07:33 AM EDT

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) - Update: Officials say the accident has been cleared.

Original: Connecticut State Police are on scene of a vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 91 southbound in Cromwell. 

According to police, a car rollover accident has closed two lanes on I-91 southbound near Exit 22 in Cromwell. 

Police say to expect heavy delays for the morning commute in the area. DOT adds that traffic is being backed up to Rocky Hill

No serious injuries were reported from the accident. 

Officials say the accident has been cleared.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

News 8 to provide live coverage&hellip;

News 8 to provide live coverage…

This weekend - we are celebrating the arts, culture, and people of Puerto Rico!

Read More »
Disaster Relief after storms&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Disaster Relief after storms…

The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center