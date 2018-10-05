Hamden woman dies in wrong way crash on I-91 in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A Hamden woman has died after driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in New Haven and crashing into another car head-on, late Thursday night.
The Connecticut State Police Department shutdown I-91 northbound lanes at exits 6 through 8 for a serious accident involving two vehicles that happened just before midnight. The highway has since reopened to traffic.
BACK OPEN!! https://t.co/LvhRdfIiff— Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) October 5, 2018
State police say that 29-year-old Thomas Murray, of Cheshire, was traveling north in the left center lane near exit 7, while 27-year-old Katherine Gavidia was driving south, the wrong way, at the same location. The two vehicles then collided head on.
A look at the scene in New Haven. pic.twitter.com/he88Hi3dqt— Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) October 5, 2018
Both Murrary and Gavidia were trapped in their cars and had to be extricated by fire crews.
Gavidia died from her injuries at the scene. Murray was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
#UPDATE State street and other sideroads are backing up because of the accident on I-91N between exits 6-8. @AlyssaRaeTaglia and @BrianSpyros are helping you through it this morning on GMCT @WTNH pic.twitter.com/ne2D1lRsUO— Laura Hutchinson (@LauraHutch8) October 5, 2018
There were detours off of the highway as police investigated the crash.
HEAVY DELAYS HERE IS YOUR UPDATED DETOUR OPTIONS ----> Use Exit 3 Trumbull Street to Whitney Ave if headed to Hamden. Use Exit 5 State Street to North Haven. Thru traffic on I-91 North follow State Street to Rt 40 connector and back on 91 North at Exit 10 https://t.co/O06nLILhfW— Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) October 5, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT!! I-91 N b/w exits 6 & 8 in #NewHaven is closed due to a serious crash. Traffic being detoured off highway onto State St towards North Haven, where people can get back on highway. Major delays! No word on when highway will reopen. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/YlwUogwz7N— Brian Spyros (@BrianSpyros) October 5, 2018
The crash remains under investigation.
