Hamden woman dies in wrong way crash on I-91 in New Haven

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 03:31 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 09:32 AM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A Hamden woman has died after driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in New Haven and crashing into another car head-on, late Thursday night. 

The Connecticut State Police Department shutdown I-91 northbound lanes at exits 6 through 8 for a serious accident involving two vehicles that happened just before midnight. The highway has since reopened to traffic. 

State police say that 29-year-old Thomas Murray, of Cheshire, was traveling north in the left center lane near exit 7, while 27-year-old Katherine Gavidia was driving south, the wrong way, at the same location.  The two vehicles then collided head on. 

Both Murrary and Gavidia were trapped in their cars and had to be extricated by fire crews. 

Gavidia died from her injuries at the scene. Murray was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for suspected minor injuries. 

There were detours off of the highway as police investigated the crash.  

The crash remains under investigation.

