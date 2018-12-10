Multi-vehicle crash causes big delays on I-84 eastbound in Southington during morning commute Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. - FILE - Connecticut State Police (Lupe Marquez / WTNH) [ + - ] Video

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - All lanes of Interstate 84 eastbound in Southington are back open after a multi-vehicle crash blocked two out of the three lanes during the morning commute hours.

The crash took place between exits 31 and 33 just before 7:20 a.m. The crash blocked the left and center lanes, causing delays to stretch back for miles.

According to Connecticut State Police, the drivers sustained minor injuries. No further details were released.

All lanes were reopened by 9:00 a.m.