Officials investigate vehicle fire on Interstate 84 Westbound in West Hartford

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 05:03 AM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 07:05 AM EDT

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Traffic and police officials are investigating a motor vehicle accident Monday morning in West Hartford involving a car fire.

According to officials, a car fire has been reported on Interstate 84 Westbound between Exits 44 and 43 in West Hartford.

Officials say the 2 left lanes has been closed Monday morning as investigation continues.

State Police have reported no injuries. 

This is breaking news. Check back with News 8 for more information. 

