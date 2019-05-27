Officials investigate vehicle fire on Interstate 84 Westbound in West Hartford

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Traffic and police officials are investigating a motor vehicle accident Monday morning in West Hartford involving a car fire.

According to officials, a car fire has been reported on Interstate 84 Westbound between Exits 44 and 43 in West Hartford.

Officials say the 2 left lanes has been closed Monday morning as investigation continues.

State Police have reported no injuries.

This is breaking news. Check back with News 8 for more information.

