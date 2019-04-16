Traffic

Police: Fallen tree, power lines down close Route 20 in East Granby

By:

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 04:50 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 08:36 AM EDT

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) - Route 20 is closed between East Street and Kripes Road in East Granby Monday morning for a fallen tree with power lines down.

Connecticut State Police have confirmed Route 20 is closed between East Street and Kripes Road in East Granby for a fallen tree with power lines down.

Police say closure of the road is expected to continue through the morning commute, and can end around noon.

They advise commuters to take alernate paths, including the detour in place using East Street to Nicholson Road, to Bradley Park Road.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at…
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center