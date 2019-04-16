Police: Fallen tree, power lines down close Route 20 in East Granby

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) - Route 20 is closed between East Street and Kripes Road in East Granby Monday morning for a fallen tree with power lines down.

Police say closure of the road is expected to continue through the morning commute, and can end around noon.

They advise commuters to take alernate paths, including the detour in place using East Street to Nicholson Road, to Bradley Park Road.