Route 175 near Berlin Turnpike in Newington seeing delays due to multi-vehicle crash: officials

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 08:03 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 09:27 AM EDT

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - A multi-vehicle accident on Route 175 near the Berlin Turnpike is causing traffic delay on Thursday morning, according to officials. 

The Newington Police Department advise to avoid the area of Route 175 near Berlin Turnpike due to a heavy delay. The delay stems from a multi-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning. 

No injuries have been reported at this time. The Fire Department are en route for extrication. 

Officials do not have an estimated time for when the road will be back open for morning commutes. 

