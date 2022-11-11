BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bristol community and surrounding towns are honoring the two fallen Bristol police officers by lighting up the night with blue lights.

As seen in this picture, shared by the Bristol Police Department, hundreds of homes displayed blue lights in the dark.

Photo via Bristol Police Department

“THANK YOU Bristol Community!” the BPD shared in the post. “This has brought a smile to our faces. The outpouring of support you have shown over the past four weeks has been amazing. To all those who sold & bought blue lights, We THANK YOU! This photo says it ALL!!!”

Residents used blue lightbulbs or blue Christmas lights to show their support. Town Halls, city buildings, and businesses also joined in.

Bristol City Councilwoman Cheryl Thibeault asked the community to continue to light the night with blue on November 12, marking the one-month anniversary of the deaths of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

DeMonte, Hamzy, and Officer Alex Iurato were shot on Oct. 12 in what police believe was an ambush set up by a 911 call made by a suspected shooter. DeMonte and Hamzy were promoted posthumously to liutenant and sergeant, respectively.

Thousands from across the country gathered for a joint funeral late last month, honoring the officers at East Hartford’s Rentschler Field.