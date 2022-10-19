BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Bristol officers who were killed in the line of duty last week are being remembered and honored in dozens of ways.

Four years ago, as police lip sync challenges were becoming popular, the Bristol Police Department took part in their own video. Front and center in the video is Lt. Dustin DeMonte.

DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed on Oct. 13 while responding to a call. Hamzy can also be seen in the video.

In light of the tragedy in Bristol, News 8 is re-airing the lip sync challenge to remember the officers.