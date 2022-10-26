BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol’s officials are expected to address the public in a press conference on Wednesday, which will focus on fundraising efforts for the families of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

Bristol’s mayor and chief of police will be in attendance, and they’re also expected to discuss the next steps in healing as a police department.

It’s been nearly two weeks since a DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, were killed by a gunman in the line of duty. A third officer, Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was also wounded. The front of the Bristol Police Department is still covered in flowers and notes.

But the Bristol police force and city officials agree, they must move forward. The question, is how?

What are the next steps in this healing process, when no city in Connecticut has ever had to deal with an event like this?

The Mayor of Bristol as well as Bristol’s police chief will answer these very questions. One answer they may say is simply by moving forward together, as a community.

The owner of a local ice cream shop told News 8 that even though Bristol is a city, it came together like a small town two weeks ago. That ice cream parlor, a salon, and a pizzeria already held a fundraising raffle last weekend with the money going to the department.

There’s also the Heroes Fund, which will benefit the families of DeMonte and Hamzy. As for the rest of the department, 35 different agencies have responded with help, including the Southington Police “STARS” program.

STARS stands for “Start Talking About Rough Stuff”. Mental health professionals, chaplains, service animals, and more have shown up to help Bristol.

Experts said that getting mental help early is very important in recovery.

There’s one more topic on the agenda for Wednesday’s press conference: recruitment.

Sadly, the department now must hire new officers to replace the ones they lost. It’s a difficult position to fill, as it’s hard to find any job right now, much less the job of a hero.