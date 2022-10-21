EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – In addition to the thousands of officers who paid their respects to Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, the public showed up too.

Amongst the sea of blue were small acts of kindness as thousands said goodbye to the officers killed in the line of duty.

Pat Stebbins arrived at Rentschler Field on Friday morning, determined to pay her respects to DeMonte who helped out with Brian’s Angels. It’s a program that supports the homeless, named for Stebbin’s son.

“Lt. DeMonte introduced himself to me when he was Officer DeMonte, December 15, 2015, and it was just the sweetest thing,” Stebbins said. “He had ten envelopes, $50 in each envelope, I presumed it was from the force to give to our needy.”

Craig Fletcher waited outside during the emotional service and felt much emotion himself. He let his birds go as the procession left Rentschler field as a symbol of respect.

Wanting to keep the crowds cared for and comfortable, 19-year-old Hayley Falk handed out free food. The teen from Cheshire founded the non-profit Because of the Brave.

“Definitely very emotional, especially with my dad being a police sergeant in Cheshire, so it definitely hits home a little bit,” Falk said.

Generosity of spirit to honor heroes.

Everyone at the funeral was moved by the love and kindness and hopes that it continues and spreads.