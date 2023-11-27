BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut author has written a new children’s book to honor two fallen Bristol police officers.

Paul Albert of Bristol was moved by the bravery and sacrifice of Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were tragically killed in the line of duty last October.

Albert wrote and illustrated “True Blue Heroes” to honor their memory.

“I wanted to create a compilation of books for the community: police, fire, emergency response, medical, kind of the superheroes of our community,” Albert said. “I was already going to write one about the police, and then we had tragedy strike.”

He did so with the blessing of Bristol police and members of both families.

“They were deeply entrenched in the community so when it happened, and I wanted to write about it, I wanted to get it right,” Albert said.

One of the first people Albert showed it to was his neighbor, whose a sergeant at the Bristol Police Department.

“Paul is a very giving person,” Bristol Police Sgt. Daniel Dwyer said. “So, it didn’t surprise me at all when he came to me with this idea.”

The book highlights these officers’ bravery, sacrifice, and commitment to protect and serve. The proceeds will go to Brotherhood for the Fallen, which supports the families and communities of fallen officers across the country.

“Our goal is to, any time there’s an officer that’s murdered in the line of duty, we will send at least two officers,” Dwyer said. “We’ll pay for their flights and hotels just to show the broader police family is there to support.”

Albert’s goal is to give back to others while honoring Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Hamzy.

“It’s a really sweet story, and I think it really does encompass what both of them are like,” Bristol Police Officer Alysha Pirog said.

Albert’s hope for the story is that it will be passed on for generations to come.

“True Blue Heroes” is available for pre-order. To get your copy, click here.