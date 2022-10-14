FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police processions are escorting the bodies of the two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty from the state medical examiner’s office in Farmington to funeral homes on Thursday.

Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, were fatally shot Wednesday night while responding to a 911 call for a dispute between two brothers in what authorities said was an “a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene” in Bristol. Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was wounded.

Hamzy’s body is being taken to Scott’s Funeral Home in Terryville.

DeMonte’s body was escorted to the North Haven Funeral Home.

Police from across the state gathered to show their support and pay their respects to the fallen officer.

“We are here to show our support as they always have our support and have our back,” said Deputy Fire Chief Dave Marcarelli from North Haven.

“The loss of a well-respected police officer, loss of a well-respected citizen admired by many people in this community, the tragedy of the situation, and my own anger of the situation. This community will rally behind this and this family will always be taken care of in North Haven,” added North Haven First Selectmen Michael Freda.

North Haven police cautioned drivers that there will be several road closures while DeMonte’s procession is underway.

Officers said that Washington Avenue (Route 15) between I-91 and Clintonville Road (Route 22) will be closed with a large police presence at approximately 3 p.m. They ask that drivers avoid this area at that time.