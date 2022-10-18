BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A teen in Florida who is known for running in honor of officers killed in the line of duty, ran for the two fallen Bristol Police Officers.

Running 4 Heroes Inc. honors officers killed in the line of duty across the entire country. Zechariah runs one mile for each officer.

On Monday night, he ran alongside runners from Connecticut who were in Florida in honor of Officer Alex Hamzy and Sergeant Dustin DeMonte. Zechariah ran two individual one-mile runs in their honor.

CREDIT: Running 4 Heroes Inc.

The flags that Zechariah carried during the run will be sent to the families of Hamzy and DeMonte.