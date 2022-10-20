(WTNH) — In the wake of a statewide tragedy, agents of public safety are stepping forward to discuss the events that have rattled countless Connecticut communities.

Just last week two Bristol police officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, 34, were shot and killed while responding to a 911 call about a possible domestic violence situation.

A third officer, Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was wounded in the shooting as well.

Those officers had deep ties with Bristol and surrounding communities, and the unexpected loss has been felt far and wide. On Friday, almost 50,000 people are expected to attend the officers’ joint funeral service in East Hartford.

News 8 sat down with the Executive Director of Public Safety at Sacred Heart University and former Fairfield Police Chief, Gary MacNamara, who discussed the late Bristol officers.

He discussed difficult topics such as coping with grief, the ties law enforcement officers share, and more.