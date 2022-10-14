BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Tunnels to Towers Foundation, an organization dedicated to paying off the mortgages of fallen first responders, is taking on the mortgage of an officer killed Wednesday in Bristol.

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, had been on the force for a decade before he was shot and killed alongside 34-year-old Officer Alex Hamzy on Wednesday while responding to a 911 call about a domestic violence situation. Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was also wounded.

The suspect, 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher, was killed.

“These cowardly acts of violence targeting our first responders have to stop,” Tunnel to Towers CEO Frank Siller said in a written announcement.

DeMonte and his wife, Lara, have two children and were expecting their third.

Now, Siller said, “Two children will grow up with only memories, while their youngest sibling was robbed of the opportunity to be held by their dad. I spoke with the family today, and assured them they will be able to stay in the home where they have made so many memories.”

DeMonte, who had been on the force for a decade, was also a school resource officer at Greene-Hills and West Bristol schools.

