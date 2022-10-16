EAST HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) — Funeral arrangements are set for two Bristol police officers who died in the line of duty.

A joint funeral for Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Rentschler Field on Silver Lane in East Hartford.

Calling hours for Hamzy will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Lyceum located at 181 Main St. in Terryville.

DeMonte and Hamzy were shot and killed while responding to a 911 call about possible domestic violence between two brothers. Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was also wounded.

The Bristol PBA organized a fundraiser to benefit the families of Hamzy and DeMonte. Anyone interested in donating can click here.

The Bristol Police Union and Bristol Police Commissioners created the Bristol Police Heroes Fund to assist and aid families. Click here to donate.